'Lean in to the unknown': Cabrillo High graduates look to embrace future challenges

“My advice to you, and my personal approach from this point on, is to lean in to the unknown,” she later added. “Don’t run from it. Understand that it is a part of life, challenge yourself, take that leap of faith and don’t forget those who helped you along the way.”

Despite all the challenges that led up to it, Thursday’s new-look commencement was upbeat and cheery.

Each graduate arrived in a vehicle with their loved ones and, one by one, they stepped out of those vehicles to walk across a stage set up on a sports field in the back of the campus.

Principal Isidro Carrasco greeted each graduate on stage, where they were able to pose for photos. From there, the graduates climbed back into their vehicles and rode around the school’s track before exiting. The seniors were welcomed with signs covered with pictures and words of encouragement, both in the front of the Vandenberg Village campus and in the yards of several homes leading up to the school.

Megan Kruithof, who stopped for photos in front of the school after her walk across stage, said she was proud of the school’s administration for getting the event together on such short notice. She said she didn’t feel like she missed out on anything.