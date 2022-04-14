Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students will be getting out of school around 4 p.m. in the next academic year after the district altered its bell schedule to comply with a new state law.
Senate Bill 328 gives school districts until July 1 to create a new bell schedule with start times no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools and 8 a.m. for middle schools. The bill was passed in October 2019.
The school board on Tuesday received an update about the new 2022-23 schedule that will meet the requirements of the new law.
"We did receive many proposals. We looked closely at the different options, which really varied: multiple block schedules was one, to shorter instructional periods, to shorter passing periods [and] the potential of moving to a six-period day,” said Kevin Platt, assistant superintendent of human resources. "We evaluated the pros and cons of each of those and had ongoing discussions with the [faculty association] leadership while trying truly to maintain the focus on learning."
Ultimately, staff at the superintendent's office and the faculty association decided the schedule will be the same as the year prior, with a one-hour delay in start time. First period will end at 9:20 a.m. rather than 8:20 a.m., for example. Lunch is scheduled from 12:25 to 1:05 p.m., and the final bell will ring at 3:55 p.m.
Platt noted in his presentation that the schedule is only in place for next year, giving the community the ability to provide feedback and for the district to make adjustments before the 2023-24 school year.
"We agreed that for the coming year, the best option is to keep our present schedule structure in place but with the later start," he said. "It isn't likely ideal for everybody. We are planning to study the impacts of the schedule throughout the school year and potentially make adjustments and changes the following year."
Many members of the board expressed frustration with the state requirement, as they believe the change will burden both staff and students as activities are pushed into the evening. They cited possible impacts that include staff child care needs, community use of high school facilities and late sports practices, among others.
"I’m glad to see that we will evaluate and potentially make adjustments. I think we will find areas where maybe we could move things," said board member Dominick Palera. "None of us were for this. We’re stuck with it and we have to make the best of it."
SMJUHSD officials are not alone in voicing frustration. The California School Board Association, which SMJUHSD is a part of, the California Teachers Association and the Association of California School Administrators were opposed to the bill, which had support from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state PTA.
"We feel they were acting in good faith as advocates for children's health, but by changing one variable, they created a firestorm of consequences that I don't really think that they really understood what was going to happen," said Carol Karamitsos, board president.
Board members weren't the only ones who expressed concern about the new schedule. Jesse Rodriguez Torres, Pioneer Valley Associated Student Body president, addressed the new schedule during his monthly update.
"Our students have seen the proposed bell schedule for next year and all classes — except the seniors who won't be here — are not happy about it at all. It will not only affect sports and after-school events, it will also be a major problem for students who work after school to financially help their families," Rodriguez Torres said. "Everyone I have spoken to hopes that the board will consider a block schedule of some kind to help us get out at 3. The 4 p.m. school ending time will put a great hardship on the students and their families. It might be a state law that we have to change our start times, but it doesn't mean we have to make it harder for our community. "