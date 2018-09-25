Twenty-four years after he was elected to the board, longtime Hancock College trustee and small-business owner Larry Lahr is pursuing a seventh term to represent the college district's Area 3, which encompasses Guadalupe and southern Santa Maria.
A Hancock College graduate with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly, Lahr said the desire to oversee proposed bond projects and contribute to what he considers a track record of improvement motivated his re-election bid. He has drawn a challenge from Guadalupe resident and retired state employee Jesse Ramirez.
"I'm proud of what we've done in 24 years," he said. "I want to continue for at least another term and continue the great progress we’ve made."
Lahr touts his business focus and background in finance and real estate (he is president of Rincon Corp., a full-service agricultural real estate company he founded in 1991) as one of his major contributions to the district. He said his more than two decades of experience serving as trustee has taught him how to effectively govern as a member of the five-person board.
"It’s important, as a board member, to act in unison," he said. "We don't [always] have to agree, but we have to act as a board and support those decisions as a board."
The college plays a twofold role in northern Santa Barbara County, Lahr said. While individual students choose to attend Hancock "to make [themselves] better and improve [their] life," the college, as an institution, contributes to the region's economic vitality and cultural vibrancy.
If elected to his seventh four-year term, Lahr hopes to increase student access to the college through expansion of the Hancock Promise program, maintain a sound fiscal outlook and pursue opportunities (possibly through partnerships with third-party educational institutions) to offer students the opportunity to complete a four-year degree locally.
"There are a lot of students who can come to Hancock … that don’t have the financial means to go to school," he said. "If we can get a four-year degree available at Hancock — whether it’s ours or another institution's — I think that’s going to be huge."
Ultimately, Lahr believes the upward mobility provided by a Hancock education is integral for addressing poverty, student hunger and other fundamental student needs present within the Santa Maria community.
"The best fundamental answer to that is provide a good economy and jobs," he said. "It’s easy to say and doesn’t solve everyone’s problem, but I think that’s the biggest impact we can have."