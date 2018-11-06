The pair of incumbents seeking re-election to the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board of education have taken an early lead on election night, with vote-by-mail ballots tallied by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office giving the duo an edge over their two challengers.
With 13 of 39 precincts reporting as of 9:27 p.m., Ricky Lara leads the field with 3,189 votes, or 33.62 percent. Fellow incumbent Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores is currently in second with 2,729 votes, or 28.77 percent, and Abraham Melendrez is in third with 2,040 votes, or 21.51 percent.
Gary Michaels trails all three with 1,470 votes, or 15.50 percent.
With more than 17,000 students in grades ranging from transitional kindergarten to eighth grade, Santa Maria-Bonita is the largest school district in Santa Barbara County. A majority of the students — 89.2 percent — qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, and nearly half — 58.5 percent — are classified as English learners. More than 90 percent of the students identify as Hispanic or Latino.
Given the district's high underserved student population, candidates campaigned on platforms that prioritized improving student achievement, enhancing engagement, and increasing services and referrals for parents and families.
Elected in 2016 to fill the remaining two years of a vacant term, Alvarez-Flores, a 39-year former teacher and longtime mentor to rookie educators, sought her first full term as a member of the board. She listed improving parent engagement and increasing public awareness as two of her priorities.
First-term incumbent Lara, an agricultural production supervisor, campaigned on promises to increase the number of enrichment opportunities available at district schools and support students with special needs.
Melendrez, one of two challengers, pledged to prioritize student achievement and increase fiscal oversight of LCAP (Local Control and Accountability Plan) funds used by the district.
The only self-described "conservative" school board candidate, Michaels told voters during an October forum that, if elected, he would work on improving student achievement and engagement.