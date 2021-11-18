A new group of young business owners are ready to launch their professional pursuits this weekend in Santa Maria after weeks of preparation. Unlike most entrepreneurs, however, these go-getters are still making it through middle school.
Through the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's Junior CEO program, kids in grades 5 to 7, along with some early high school students, are getting hands-on experience in business fundamentals during a six-week education course.
Following digital courses taught by local professionals focused on cost models, savings, safety and food preparation, marketing and future planning, the program culminates on Saturday with a business launch at the Santa Maria Town Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seventeen students will set up booths and sell their products and services to the community on the first and second floors of the mall near the movie theater. After the launch, they can opt to continue running their businesses.
According to chamber Events & Special Project Manager Alex Castillo, the chamber formed its own local branch of the program created by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and offers it to students throughout the Central Coast region.
"The goal is to get them out of their comfort zone and really foster that entrepreneurship," Castillo said. "We give them all the tools they need from start to finish."
The Fall 2021 session, which filled up almost instantly after applications opened, features youth-run businesses for lemonade, strawberry jam, baked goods, homemade T-shirts and even piano lessons.
While participants are encouraged to pursue their own business ideas, the program also motivates students to utilize strawberries in some fashion, since one of the sponsors is the California Strawberry Commission, Castillo said.
This week, several program participants and their parents could be seen preparing their food for sale in the professional kitchen located within the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's Souza Center building.
"They are a full-fledged licensed business, so they need to do all their prep work in a commercial kitchen," Castillo said.
Pioneer Valley High School freshman Alexa Camarena was busy making baked goods on Thursday with her mom, Alba. She will be selling strawberry and raspberry macaroons and vanilla cupcakes at a booth for her business, which she calls "A" after her first initial.
"I'm trying to make a tiny bakery and sell pastries. I kind of want to start a food truck," she said.
Orcutt fifth grader Mauricio Oviedo also came to the kitchen with his mom, Hideko, to bake and decorate strawberry-flavored treats for the launch of his business, Mauricio's Berry Delicious Muffins, at the mall this weekend.
Hideko said the whole family has become invested in the endeavor, with his sister helping to design a logo and she herself taking on baking responsibilities.
"It's like a family project," she said. "I think it's very good; it's good to be involved with new people but doing something together."
Additional sponsors for the program include Community Bank of Santa Maria, CalPortland, Your People Professionals, Searchlight Properties, Marian Regional Medical Center, Jimmy's Bravo Pizza and L&G Farming.
A waitlist is currently available for the Spring 2022 Junior CEO session, according to the program website.