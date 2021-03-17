As I draft this article, I am thinking about how fortunate I am as a woman to have been born in the USA, live in California, raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, and living in the 21st century.

I was able to get an education and have a career. I can own property. I can vote. I can drive to the grocery store without a male protector having to accompany me. I had the right to marry who I wished and have as many children as I wanted. My granddaughters can take any class they want in high school and college, participate in competitive sports and, within reason, dress any way they wish.

All of this is possible because of past women (and men) who have worked to ensure these rights. A quick look at a timeline of significant milestones in U.S. women's rights follows.

May 1776: In a letter to her husband, founding father John Adams, future first lady Abigail Adams made a plea to him and the Continental Congress to "remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation." She was prophesizing things to come.

July 1848: The first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls, New York. This was the beginning of decades of activism for women’s rights and eventually led to the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, giving women in all states the right to vote. Wyoming was the first territory to grant women the right to vote in 1869, 51 years before it became national law.

May 1851: Sojourner Truth, a former slave turned abolitionist, gave her famous “Ain’t I a Woman?" speech at the Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio, that challenged prevailing notions of racial and gender inferiority and inequality. Her speech gained national attention and helped pave the way for abolitionists and women’s causes.

October 1916: Margaret Sanger opened the first birth control clinic in the United States. Located in Brownsville, Brooklyn, her clinic was deemed illegal under the Comstock laws forbidding birth control. The clinic was raided and eventually forced to close. She founded the American Birth Control League in 1921 — the precursor to today's Planned Parenthood.

April 1917: Jeannette Rankin of Montana, a longtime activist with the National Woman Suffrage Association, was sworn in as the first woman elected to Congress as a member of the House of Representatives.

August 1920: Ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was completed, declaring “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” It is nicknamed the Susan B. Anthony Amendment in honor of her work on behalf of women’s suffrage.

May 1960: The Food and Drug Administration approved the first commercially produced birth control pill in the world, allowing women to control when and if they have children. Katherine Dexter McCormick, the heiress to the McCormick family fortune, financed the research to develop "the pill."

June 1963: President John F. Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act, prohibiting sex-based wage discrimination between men and women performing the same job in the same workplace. (More on this topic later.)

July 1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act. Known as Title VII, it bans employment discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, or gender.

June 1972: Title IX of the Education Amendments was signed into law by President Richard Nixon. It states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance." (Note: When I went to Santa Ynez High School in the early 1960s, girls could not take industrial arts classes; boys could not enroll in home economics classes; girls had to wear dresses or skirts to school; and there were no interscholastic competitive sports for girls.) Title IX changed all that.

January 1973: In its landmark 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that the Constitution protects a woman’s legal right to an abortion.

July 1981: President Ronald Reagan swore in in Sandra Day O'Connor as the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. She retired in 2006, after serving for 24 years. Today, there are three women on the Supreme Court: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett.

March 1993: Nominated by President Bill Clinton, Janet Reno was sworn in as the first female attorney general of the United States.

January 1997: Also nominated by Clinton, Madeleine Albright was sworn in as the nation’s first female secretary of state.

January 2007: U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) became the House's first female speaker. In 2019, she reclaimed the title, becoming the first lawmaker to hold the office two times in more than 50 years.

January 2013: The U.S. military removed a ban against women serving in combat positions.

July 2016: Hillary Clinton became the first woman to receive a major political party's presidential nomination. During her speech at the Democratic National Convention, she said, "Standing here as my mother's daughter, and my daughter's mother, I'm so happy this day has come."

January 2021: Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman and first woman of color vice president of the United States. "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said after getting elected in November.

Women’s economic status:

You would think with the passage of the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that women in general and women of color would have wage equality with white men. However, this is far from the case. Today in the U.S., women in general make 82 cents for every $1 men earn. For women of color, it is even worse, with Black women earning 62 cents and Latina women earning 54 cents for every white man’s dollar. On the surface, this would seem to be racism and sexism. However, it is much more complicated than that, and white men are not the villain.

Factors such as the type of job, differences in years of experience, differences in the number of hours worked, location, age of the worker, education level of the worker, unionization and number of children in the home all make the issue complex. Add those factors to long-held social traditions, culture, gender expectations, religious beliefs, etc., and the issue gets even more complicated. However, no matter the cause(s), this income disparity has a substantial economic impact on women and, therefore, families.

In the USA today, 57% of women work outside the home. Contrary to what you think, 72% of women with children under age 18 work outside the home. This statistic shows that the added expense of children causes most families to need two incomes to survive. Fifteen percent of families in which only the father works are below the poverty line, while just 3% of families where both the mother and father work are in poverty. Thirteen percent of families with a single mother working full time are below the poverty line, whereas 71% of single-mother families in which the mother does not work live below the poverty line. To make a long story short, children have a substantial financial impact on the family, and women are working to fill the financial gap.

However, women are still expected to be “the mom” and take care of the children and the family. Who stays home from work to take care of a child who is sick? Who does the grocery and household shopping? Who does most of the chores in the home? Often husbands do pitch in, but most of the "family" responsibility falls to the mom. That is why women often choose jobs that do not require overtime, lots of travel, late-night meetings, etc. These tend to be lower-paying jobs than better-paying jobs in executive management, finance, etc.

Add this to the fact that when women enter the high-level corporate world, they face the most discrimination at any workforce level. Highly educated (master's and doctorate degrees) men and women are not treated equally. Men are offered more money right out of graduate school, are promoted faster and are paid more for the same work. At the highest corporate level (partners, boards of directors, etc.), equally qualified women are only 23% of the workforce (4% for minority women, 18% for white women), while similarly qualified men make up 78% of these jobs (10% for men of color and 68% for white men.) This is flat-out bias based on tradition.

What is the answer?

Since the problem is so complex, there is no “one fix.” Affordable child care and preschool programs would go a long way to help. Management should analyze the pay scale for their workforce and look for racial and gender discrimination. Not using prior salary or years of experience as a basis for what a job pays would help. (This discrimination often follows women from job to job.) Realize that unequal pay has a consequence. For example, over a 40-year working career, white women on average earn $527,440 less than men. For Black women, the figure is $941,600. For Hispanic or Latina women, it is $1,121,440. And for American Indian/Alaska Native women, it is $1,035,360. Wow!

In this article, I have only covered women’s issues in the U.S., where women have made considerable strides in the last century. Worldwide, there is still lots of work to be done. Studies have shown that women in developing countries — how they are respected and treated — are an essential factor in dealing with poverty, children's health and the country's prosperity. But that’s a future story.

