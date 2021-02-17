The story of Black History Month began in 1915, 50 years after the 13th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution to abolish slavery in the United States.

The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. (Note: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded on Feb. 12, 1909, the centennial anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth.)

President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976 “to highlight and honor Black Americans' accomplishments in our history.” Since then, every president has designated February as Black History Month and promoted an annual theme. This year’s theme is "Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

So how are Black families doing in the U.S. today?

Notes from Judith To better understand our current issues with national identity, race, and social class, I highly recommend the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson." It won the Pulitzer Prize and is a New York Times bestseller. For more information on Black history, visit https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/black-history-milestones.

You cannot answer that questions without knowing a little about social stratification, “which is a ranking of social groups into social classes or castes that have unequal access to power, privilege, prestige, property and wealth.” There are two types of social stratification: ascribed and achieved. Ascribed stratification is closed and inflexible. It is based on personal traits that the person has no control over, such as gender, race (physical characteristics), birth order, age and parents' status. Achieved stratification is open and flexible and is based on skill, talent, education, knowledge, wealth, profession, etc. All societies stratify — the question is, do they stratify on achieved or ascribed criteria?

In a capitalistic democracy like the U.S., we should stratify on achieved criteria. However, historically, we have stratified by race when it comes to Black people, and, to a lesser extent, brown people.

For 250 years, Blacks were slaves and occupied the lowest social status. They were considered “animals” and were treated as such. They were totally at the mercy of their owners and had no value other than being a possession. When the Civil War and the subsequent 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlawed slavery, did peoples’ beliefs, attitudes and values toward Blacks automatically change? Of course not. Many White people saw Blacks being freed as a threat to their identity, their status and their economic way of life.

Until after World War II and the civil rights movements of the 1960s and '70s, segregation was the name of the game. During both World Wars, the military was segregated. Further, the "color barrier" was not broken in Major League Baseball until 1947, when Jackie Robinson was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers.

It was 1954 when Brown vs. the Board of Education ruled that “separate but equal” was overturned and schools were ordered to be integrated. Thanks to television, people across America were able to see firsthand the struggle for integration. Images of Black people being beaten by the police, attacked by dogs, denied service at lunch counters, marches for equal rights, and even the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. changed peoples’ hearts and minds. The struggle for equal rights based on race could no longer be ignored.

So back to the question of how Black people are doing today. Things are getting better, but we still have a way to go, as evidenced by the Pew Research Center statistics below:

Blacks, on average, are at least twice as likely as whites to be poor or unemployed. This has improved since the 1970s when Blacks were four times as likely as Whites to be poor.

Households headed by a Black person earn a little over half of what the average White household earns. Note: Wealth stratification is not only a race factor but a society income inequality factor. In the U.S., 10% of households control 70% of the wealth.

In terms of median net worth, White households are about 13 times as wealthy as Black households. This statistic can be misleading as many White households inherited wealth from their parents, whereas Blacks have not had the time to build up and pass on family wealth.

Education is a factor in upward social mobility. In 1964, just 27% of Blacks had a high school diploma; today, it is 88%. By comparison, 51% of Whites in 1964 had a diploma, versus 93% today. Regarding college degrees, 23% of Blacks, 36% of Whites and 53% of Asians have a bachelor's degree.

Even with a bachelor's degree, annual income is not equal between Blacks and Whites. The median income for Blacks with a bachelor’s degree is $83,300. For Whites, it is $106,600.

Today, the recognition of Black History Month and our national pledge of “one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all” is more important than ever.

Racial and class tensions that have simmered for years are coming out. Movements such as hypernationalism, religious fanaticism and intolerance, white supremacy, Black Lives Matter and QAnon are just a few of the social movements threatening the fabric of our nation and our Constitution.

Take a moment to look into your own heart and mind. What do you want our county to be like in the future? A country where power, privilege, prestige, property and wealth is based on ascribed, closed criteria such as race, ethnic background, gender, or one based on an achieved, open society where all people have equal opportunity for success and social status?

Our Founding Fathers made a choice for our country when they wrote the Constitution over 200 years ago. Now it is up to us to live up to that document.