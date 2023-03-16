031323 Santa Barbara County Education Office Spelling Bee

Jonata Middle School eighth-grader Andrew Kozlov won third place in the Santa Barbara County Education Office's annual spelling be competition.

 Contributed, Luis Medina

Jonata Middle School eighth-grader Andrew Kozlov was among six winners of the Santa Barbara County Education Office's annual spelling bee held March 9 at the County Education Office.

Kozlov, who placed third with the correct spelling of "vaporize," was preceded by first place winner Luke Johansen, an eighth-grader at St. Raphael Catholic School, and a second-place winner who requested to remain anonymous. First- and second-place winners qualified to advance to the California State Spelling Bee to compete in the junior high division of the competition, according to an SBCEO spokeswoman.

At the elementary school level, Carpinteria Middle School sixth- grader Emiliano Jimenez took first place with the word “guillotine,” and second place went to Kellogg Elementary School fourth-grader Kelly Chen for “deciduous.” Vieja Valley Elementary School sixth-grader Jacob Mintz finished in third with the word “oxidize.”

