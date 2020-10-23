'It's a magical time': Solvang kindergartners visit campus 'pumpkin patch' ahead of an in-person learning schedule

Walking from pumpkin to pumpkin, kindergartner Logan Johnston — dressed as a leopard — stopped and tilted her head to inspect a long-stemmed, 3-pound gourd before moving on to the next, in pursuit of the perfect one to take home.

Her mother, Taylor Johnston, watched and encouraged her daughter to select one of the 60 pumpkins laid out across the small grassy recreational area at Solvang School.

Kindergarten teachers at Solvang School, dressed in Halloween costumes to celebrate the approaching holiday, welcomed tiny students Thursday to the pumpkin patch on campus. The event also served as an opportunity for 55 new schoolchildren to safely visit with teachers ahead of their first day of in-person learning, which begins Monday, Oct. 26.

"We take our kindergartners every year. It's one of the first field trips we do and it's the most exciting," said 16-year kindergarten teacher Carrie Padfield, referring to the school's annual pumpkin patch visit to Summerset Farms in Santa Ynez, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has been really fun to see [the students'] excitement. They haven't been with us in our classrooms, but we've connected with them on Zoom. So, to actually have face-to-face connection with them has been amazing."

+7 Children's House Montessori School will not open doors this academic year After 38 years providing Santa Maria Valley children a Montessori-method alternative to public education and a tumultuous year of COVID-driven…

Since the COVID-19 outbreak and schools across the county were forced to close and take up a virtual learning model, school year traditions at Solvang School have been interrupted. But teachers are doing their best to bring those first-time experiences to their students.