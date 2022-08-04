 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

It’s rocket science! Incoming freshmen launch into high school science

Incoming freshmen from three Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses went “Rocketing into High School” with a summer experience that started Tuesday and culminated Wednesday with a series of rocket launches.

About two dozen new students who will start classes Aug. 11 at Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Ernest Righetti high schools joined science teachers for the two-day, eight-hour summer experience.

“It’s all about having fun with science and learning that it is accessible to all,’’ Righetti High science teacher Rebecca Wingerden said. “It was a fun and engaging experience.”

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts