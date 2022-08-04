It’s rocket science! Incoming freshmen launch into high school science

Katharine Holt-Rhodes launches her NGSS Engineering Design Challenge rocket Wednesday at Pioneer Valley High School in the culmination of a summer experience for incoming freshmen at three Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses.
A student-built rocket parachutes down after being launched Wednesday from Pioneer Valley High School at the culmination of a two-day summer experience for incoming freshmen at three high school campuses.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incoming freshmen from three campuses gathered Wednesday at Pioneer Valley High School to shoot off the rockets they built during a two-day summer experience.
Incoming freshmen from three Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses went “Rocketing into High School” with a summer experience that started Tuesday and culminated Wednesday with a series of rocket launches.
“It’s all about having fun with science and learning that it is accessible to all,’’ Righetti High science teacher Rebecca Wingerden said. “It was a fun and engaging experience.”
The program included building rockets for the Next Generation Science Standards Engineering Design Challenge, then launching them from the Pioneer Valley campus during the last hour of the second day.
“It’s a great jump-start into high school for me,” said Katharine Holt-Rhodes, who will attend classes at Righetti High. “By doing this, I’m able to understand the beginning of ninth grade science. I had a great time.’’
With the push of a button, students sent their rockets whooshing skyward, then watched them descend after their parachutes deployed at the apogee of flight.
“It was really fun,” agreed Isaiah Canongo, who will be headed for Santa Maria High School next week. “The best part of it was putting the parachute inside the rocket.
“I feel way more comfortable with what science will be like in high school now,’’ he added.
Photos: Incoming Santa Maria JUHSD freshmen launch into high school science