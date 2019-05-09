For Tyler Little, movies and television have always been a way to get lost for a few hours at a time.
From the comfort of a couch or movie theater seat, Little has witnessed life in the 1700s, marveled at the spectacle of 12th century Scottish castles and even escaped from a cursed temple with an intrepid archaeologist.
On Friday, the Hancock College film student will make the jump to the silver screen, joining Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan as producer-directors.
Two of his films — a story of survival and perseverance based on a true story and a documentary on Santa Maria-style barbecue — will screen as part of Hancock College's long-running Student Film Festival.
"We always tell the students that it's competitive to get in," film professor Chris Hite said of the annual competition, which is now in its 45th year. "They should look at this as a real accolade if they're selected to be in it. Not everyone who makes something get in."
Hite said the department structures its film program to provide a balance of hands-on screenwriting and production opportunities with theory and film studies coursework.
And while each student is encouraged to progress through introductory and intermediate coursework to niche classes (screenwriting, post-production, etc.), students often take a seat in the director's chair as early as their first class.
"If you start at a four-year school, a lot of hands-on production is off-limits until your second or third year," Hite said, "but here we're giving them this right out of the box. We want them to take it, learn it and experiment with it."
Each film shown at the festival is produced by a team of students and will be judged on a rubric by three film professionals unaffiliated with the college.
Awards will be given for outstanding cinematography, editing, documentary and narrative film, as well as film produced in the college's intro to filmmaking course.
"To be not only selected for the festival, but to win in any individual category is a professional saying that [film] is professional-level work," Hite said.
For Little — who wrote, produced, directed and starred in his film, "The Fall" — and his crew, creating the film involved early mornings, late nights and long drives to a rocky beach west of Goleta.
The crew often filmed weekends due to work and school schedules. All the sounds in the movie were recorded after filming and added in post-production.
"We were all there as a team and working together to make something cool," Little said. "When I found out we were selected, the first thing I did was message everybody that worked with me to film it. We all got excited about it."