'It gets better': After overcoming obstacles, Cabrillo High senior Hanna Michels thankful for graduation

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic put commencement ceremonies in jeopardy, Cabrillo High School senior Hanna Michels was unsure if she’d ever experience a graduation.
Michels was born with a severe heart abnormality that left her unable to eat and gain necessary weight as a newborn, and ultimately left her clinically dead on Valentine’s Day 2002. She was revived and underwent an operation that she credits with saving her life, but her struggles were far from over.
Although her heart had been repaired, her growth was stunted and she was diagnosed with a severe learning disability. Another rare disease left her in a full body cast and wheelchair-bound after multiple surgeries while she was in elementary school, and the aftereffects of those procedures made her a frequent target of teasing in middle school, where she said she even contemplated suicide.
By the time she got to Cabrillo High, Michels kept her guard up and prepared for the worst.
“Because of everything else I had previously gone through, I was just kind of like, ‘Oh, there’s no way I can make friends,’” she said. “So I remained distant.”
As it turned out, the Vandenberg Village campus would serve as the host for her remarkable turnaround.
After what she credits as the best two years of her school life, Michels will graduate alongside her classmates in Cabrillo’s drive-by celebration scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the school.
Although the ongoing pandemic means the graduation won’t be the traditional gathering in front of the school community, Michels said she’s just thankful to have reached this point.
“I was pretty upset in the beginning because I was just like, ‘Wow, I should have seen this coming because of everything else I’ve been through,’” she said of the coronavirus crisis. “I thought this was finally my year and that things were going right, and then boom, a pandemic comes and shuts everything down.
“But, going into graduation I feel like I’ve done everything I was supposed to do,” she added. “I had the best help and I’m just happy I’m walking across the stage in some sort of way and that I get to celebrate with my friends and my family.”
Michels credits her older sister, Sara, with supporting her and helping her get through her first two years of high school, which they attended together. Hanna said it was actually Sara’s graduation and ensuing move to college two years ago that forced her to become more involved in school during her junior and senior years.
“I had to make friends because I couldn’t just hang out with [Sara] every day again, so I had to put on a happy face, come to school, get everything done, and I kind of just had to try my best to make friends with what I had, and that’s what I did,” she said.
Michels pointed to her involvement in the Every 15 Minutes program as among her favorite high school memories. The program is designed to warn teens about the dangers of drinking and driving, but Michels acknowledged spreading that important message wasn’t her main motivation when she joined.
“I have to be honest: I, at first, didn’t do it because I wanted to save lives,” she said. “For a person like me, I felt like I had to do it because I needed to feel loved, I guess.”
She said she succeeded on that front but now knows looking back that “so many people loved me before I did it, and I’m very blessed to have the people I have in my life.”
She also was involved in cheerleading, swimming and theater at Cabrillo but said that giving water polo a try during her senior year was the “best thing I’ve ever done in high school, athletic-wise.”
She ended up excelling on the junior varsity team and said she gained many friends, from among her teammates and opposing players.
Gary West, who was Michels’ counselor at Cabrillo, was surprised to see her start a new sport as a senior, but he wasn’t shocked at her success.
“It wasn’t something you would have thought Hanna would do, given her past and all the medical things, but that’s just the strength and perseverance that kid has,” he said. “She’s going to be successful with whatever she does just because of that.”
Michels, who was an honor roll student throughout high school, plans to attend Hancock College this fall before transferring to a four-year university, where she aims to earn a degree in nursing. Ultimately, she would like to become a pediatric nurse to help kids through some of the same setbacks she had.
“I went through so much, so I just want to be like the nurses that I had when I was in my casts and wheelchairs,” she said. “They gave me tools and they gave me the strength to push on. I want to be able to tell another kid, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard and you’re in pain, but I promise it gets better.’ I want to be the light in another kid’s world.”
West, who said he was inspired by Michels, doesn’t doubt her ability to accomplish that goal.
“She’s already got what a lot of kids learn to get later — that perseverance and that toughness and that grit to just keep working and keep doing, because she’s had to do that her whole life,” he said.
Michels, speaking from experience, said she has one message for her fellow classmates: “When it seems the world is working against you, please be your own best friend, encourage yourself and keep pushing forward.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!