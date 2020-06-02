'It gets better': After overcoming obstacles, Cabrillo High senior Hanna Michels thankful for graduation

Although the ongoing pandemic means the graduation won’t be the traditional gathering in front of the school community, Michels said she’s just thankful to have reached this point.

“I was pretty upset in the beginning because I was just like, ‘Wow, I should have seen this coming because of everything else I’ve been through,’” she said of the coronavirus crisis. “I thought this was finally my year and that things were going right, and then boom, a pandemic comes and shuts everything down.

“But, going into graduation I feel like I’ve done everything I was supposed to do,” she added. “I had the best help and I’m just happy I’m walking across the stage in some sort of way and that I get to celebrate with my friends and my family.”

Michels credits her older sister, Sara, with supporting her and helping her get through her first two years of high school, which they attended together. Hanna said it was actually Sara’s graduation and ensuing move to college two years ago that forced her to become more involved in school during her junior and senior years.