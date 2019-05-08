Longstanding partnerships between schools and businesses in the Santa Maria Valley were recognized Wednesday afternoon during the region's annual Business Appreciation Luncheon.
Organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Industry Education Council, a community nonprofit composed of educators and business leaders, the event gave school districts the chance to honor local businesses and individuals who have contributed to their students' education.
Some honorees were recognized for their services while others were commended for engaging with or advocating for students.
"This is our opportunity to say thank you for the multitude of ways this generous community supports education in the Santa Maria Valley," Debra Hood, North County liaison for the Santa Barbara County Education Office, told the roomful of business leaders and elected representatives.
"Every day you contribute [in] large and small ways, not only [through] monetary gifts, but also [with] valuable gifts of time, creativity, access to experiences and your expertise," she said.
For Luke Ontiveros, superintendent of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Wednesday's luncheon illustrated the importance of partnerships between industry and education.
The district's honoree, the Santa Maria division of Student Transportation of America, has transported thousands of elementary and junior high school students to and from school or events every day for more than three decades.
"It's more than recognizing a business association," Ontiveros said. "[Student Transportation of America], for us, is like a daily miracle worker."
Melfred Borzall chief executive officer Eric Melsheimer was recognized by the Orcutt Union School District for monetary donations and volunteer hours that supported the district's art, robotics and welding initiatives.
"He brought some [welding] equipment to our schools to help our students with a hands-on learning opportunity," said Kirby Fell, the district's chief technology officer. "It was just a tremendous experience for our students."
The Santa Maria Valley Physical Therapy Group, the Guadalupe-Oceano Dunes Center and Rabobank were also honored during Wednesday's luncheon.
Each honoree was presented a plaque by the district's representative.
But business leaders weren't the only people to leave the luncheon with a gift.
Eleven students from five local school districts — Orcutt Union, Santa Maria-Bonita, Santa Maria Joint Union, Guadalupe Union and Blochman Union — each received new laptop computers and printers through the Computer Connections program.
"Basic computer literacy is no longer an extra skill," said Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Glenn Morris. "It's not a competitive advantage anymore. It's not foundational."
Over the span of the decade-old program, Morris estimates more than 150 packages of computer equipment have been presented to local students.
The new computer equipment will not only supplement their education but also provide computer access to parents and other family members.