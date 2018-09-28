Challenged for one of three seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of education, incumbent Dominick Palera hopes his plans to oversee bond construction and continue other long-term projects can convince voters to send him back to the board.
Elected in 2014 after a 30-year career with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Palera, who retired as North County division commander, called the first two years of his term "a learning curve" but said he would like to continue his lengthy career of public service.
"You have to realize that it is the board, not one individual, that controls the district," he said. "It's exciting to see where the district is going and I'd like to see the culmination [of various projects]."
Palera credits his command-level experience at the sheriff's department with honing his ability to work toward consensus with different groups, a skill he thinks is essential for any board member to have.
"You had to be out ... listen and work with the community as a whole," he explained. "Now, [board members] sometimes look at things differently. When you can respect that and talk about it ... sometimes [we] change our views."
Calling district success important to community growth and economic development, Palera said the district plays a major role in addressing community issues in ways traditional government institutions can't.
"When you're trying to get an industry to come to Santa Maria ... most companies that relocate will ask, 'What is your school system like?'" he said. "If you don't have a strong, vibrant school system, you're going to lose economically. I don't think most citizens realize how important [the school district is] to their safety and economic futures."
Over the next four years, Palera wants to focus on expanding course offerings that align with the University of California's A-G subject requirements (courses required for admission to a UC school), opportunities for Career Technical Education (CTE) and attaining a 100-percent graduation rate.
The decision to realign the district's graduation requirements with A-G requirements is more nuanced than it appears, Palera said. While he acknowledged that "[the district] needs to do better" for students who express an interest in pursuing a four-year college education out of high school, the district also maintains a responsibility to educate those who do not.
"We get you for four years, but if you hit that door [without] the basis to start those A-G requirements, it's not so easy to get them done," he said. "Every student who dreams to go to a [four-year] university should have that opportunity, but we also have to deal with the realities of the other students who say [it's] not their dream."