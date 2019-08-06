The 25-mile distance separating the Pioneer Valley High School soccer fields from the Vandenberg Air Force Base complex where SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 rocket doesn't matter to a group of 20 soon-to-be Santa Maria Valley high school students.
From the sidelines and on the soccer field, incoming freshmen from Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley spent most of their Tuesday afternoon building, rebuilding and launching model rockets as part of a newly developed engineering program.
Held five days before the district's more than 8,000 students return to classes, science teachers who developed the two-day "Rocketing into High School" program say it helps familiarize new students with high school-level coursework and academic standards.
"It's exciting and kind of dramatic, which makes it fun for them," explained Pioneer Valley high School science teacher Riccardo Magni, one of six teachers who led the summer program.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was successfully launched from, and then landed back at, Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, causing sonic booms that resonated throughout the Central Coast.
His colleague, Rebecca Wingerden, chair of the science department at Righetti, called it an "engaging experience" and excellent opportunity for students to learn in a manner that's accessible to them.
Students were solely responsible for designing, building and decorating their rockets before liftoff, according to Magni.
"They had to follow some detailed instructions and use tools to put them together," he said, "which are all good, basic skills that will help them in science labs."
Most of the paper and plastic contraptions made it off the ground with a varied track record.
Skewed fins altered the course of some, and defective parachutes sent others crashing down. One caught fire after its engine shot through body and got caught in the nose cone.
Col. Mastalir takes command of 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg AFB; base leaders talk future of space, plovers
Col. Anthony Mastalir formally took command of the 30th Space Wing from Col. Michal Hough during a ceremony Friday morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, who is the commander of the 14th Air Force, said he was confident that Mastalir would successfully lead the 30th Space Wing into what Whiting described as “the second golden age of space.”
Another rocket shot to the sky and never came back down, presumably destroyed by the pop of its high-powered model rocket motor.
"This is all part of the next generation science standards," Magni said of the recently adopted standards, which encourage students to ask questions and investigate — particularly when something deviates from expectations — during classroom lessons and hands-on activities.
"We also have a lot of relevance with Vandenberg being nearby and SpaceX constantly shooting off rockets," he added.
Pioneer Valley High School seniors Damian Magaña and Arnulfo Bravo, who head the school's Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Jr. Club, participated in a similar event at Cal Poly before they started high school in 2016.
Participating in Tuesday's activity as peer mentors to assist the incoming freshmen, both said the event is effective in easing the sometimes difficult transition to high school.
"By bringing in some students ... you're introducing them to something they can look forward to in high school," Magaña said. "By showing them an opportunity that they have or something they can do later brings them in and gets them more comfortable with the new school."
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening reiterated President Donald Trump’s desire to welcome a “new millennium” of space investment an…