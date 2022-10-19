080918 Guad BTS 1.jpg
Students wait to enter a classroom at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe in 2018.

 Mathew Burciaga, file

Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe will soon have a new front gate, a guest access system and on-site radios thanks to a $159,000 federal grant. 

The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services recently approved a grant for necessary site improvements that the Guadalupe Union School District applied for in June.

The grant was part of a $190 Million program from the Justice Department;  created to improve safety measures in and around schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students in response to school violence and more. 

