Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe will soon have a new front gate, a guest access system and on-site radios thanks to a $159,000 federal grant.
The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Police Services recently approved a grant for necessary site improvements that the Guadalupe Union School District applied for in June.
The grant was part of a $190 Million program from the Justice Department; created to improve safety measures in and around schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students in response to school violence and more.