Hopes for January reopenings dashed for northern Santa Barbara County schools

Public school districts in Santa Maria and Orcutt have had no choice but to further delay plans for returning to in-person learning once again, as Santa Barbara County's purple tier status and skyrocketing COVID-19 cases leave the future uncertain.

In response to the second COVID-19 spike and accompanying state restrictions, the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District has revised their reopening plan created earlier in the year, eliminating the January target date for initiating the hybrid model.

Instead, the district must wait until Santa Barbara County has been in the state's red tier for two weeks to shift into hybrid learning. Based on current COVID-19 trends, district officials have designated March 1 as the earliest possible return date.

"I want to emphasize that we will move forward with the hybrid model only when it’s safe to do so," district board member Amy Lopez said at the board's Wednesday meeting. "I know people want to hear definite dates, exact time frames, and we just can’t give that at this time. I think it’s important that we’re being as transparent as we can."

In parent surveys completed in mid-November, approximately 12% of families indicated a desire to keep their children learning at home, even if hybrid learning were to begin in January. Lopez hypothesized that if the survey had been done over the past couple of weeks, that percentage would be even higher.