Five area schools will celebrate their annual homecomings this Friday with parades, rallies and showcases of school spirit.
Though festivities began at the start of the week for several schools, students are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the homecoming court and ceremonial crowning of the queen and king.
At St. Joseph High School in Orcutt, spirit week festivities started Tuesday with pumpkin carving, Hawaiian dress and a lunchtime pie-eating contest. Activities will culminate Friday with a morning parade and evening football game against Atascadero.
Nipomo High School kicked off its spirit week with a Monday afternoon rally. The Titans will host San Luis Obispo on Friday night.
Valley Christian Academy's homecoming queen will be crowned Friday evening, when the Lions take on Maricopa. (Valley Christian Academy does not crown a homecoming king.)
The Santa Maria High School Saints will crown their homecoming queen and king during their Friday night game against Templeton.
Orcutt Academy High School will crown its homecoming royalty during the Spartans' Friday night game against Fresno Christian.