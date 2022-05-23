Over 40 high school seniors in the Santa Maria Valley were celebrated for their decision to join the military after high school in a ceremony held at the Veterans' Memorial Center on Friday.
Families of the recruits gathered to cheer on their student's decision to serve the country in a ceremony that included words of encouragement from local recruiters from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, as well as cake.
The students, who are enrolled in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, also were given sashes featuring their branch of choice for the upcoming graduation ceremonies in the first week of June.
"To the seniors, it doesn't matter what branch you are joining. Thank you for your commitment to this nation," said Tech Sgt. Bryce Haylett, Air Force recruiter. "I know that your parents are extremely proud of you."
Beginning in 2017 as a small event at Righetti High School, the ceremony was designed to be similar to athletic signing days or other events where students attending college are celebrated. The idea was born when Dutch and Samantha Van Patten, husband and wife and Righetti teachers, sent their son off to the Air Force in 2016.
"I was lucky enough to get academic and athletic scholarships, but I come from a military family," Dutch said. "These kids are making a choice to serve our country and should be honored for that."
After the initial ceremony at Righetti, Assistant Superintendent John Davis, whose son is in the Navy, helped expand the event to all high schools in the district. This year's ceremony was the first at the Veterans' Memorial Center after COVID-19 delayed their plans for two years.
Every year, the Van Pattens donate the cakes for the ceremony out of pocket, including this year when Gina's Piece of Cake at the Town Center provided the cakes at cost.
Dutch opened the ceremony with a few remarks praising and encouraging the students, and a few words of advice for their parents.
"My son left for basic training as a lost boy, but when I saw him at his graduation, he was now a man," he said, fighting back tears. "I have never been more proud of him than on that day. If you can find a way, do whatever it takes to make it to their graduation."
Besides introducing the students, the recruiters took time to reflect on how the military has impacted their lives and offered words of wisdom.
"I owe it all to the service, really, and I think any other recruiter out here would say the same thing. We all are who we are today because of our time in the military," Haylett said. "Soak up and take advantage of everything this has to offer. Never say no to an opportunity."