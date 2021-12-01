The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District reviewed three maps depicting various ways to divide the district during its first redistricting draft hearing Tuesday, with plans to add another hearing to allow for increased community participation.
The hearing took place as part of the district's transition to district-based elections for the board of trustees, following two hearings in September and October to identify communities of interest that could help guide the formation of the five districts.
Under the district's current schedule, a second draft hearing will be held Dec. 14 ahead of the final map adoption on Jan. 11. However, in response to requests from students and advocacy groups to offer more opportunities for community involvement, district leaders on Wednesday stated their intention to add a third hearing and delay the final map adoption.
"We’re really asking you make the right decision today by extending the redistricting hearing so that our families, particularly working class and immigrant families and our multilingual and multiethnic communities, can really rise intentionally and really share with you … what it means to draw these lines that represent them for future years," said Vanessa Terán, a policy and communications associate with Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project.
The three maps reviewed Tuesday were created by representatives from redistricting consulting firm National Demographic Corp. and based on different priorities identified by the district, referred to as the green, orange and yellow plans.
MICOP, Future Leaders of America, and Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy also collaborated to create three additional maps for consideration, which were not included for review Tuesday as they need to be reviewed to ensure they meet state guidelines.
According to National Demographic Corp. consultant Daniel Phillips, the green plan was drawn to align district areas with the areas where trustees currently reside, the orange plan was focused on elementary school districts as communities of interest, and the yellow plan was based on high school attendance areas as communities of interest.
Under the green plan, three of the five proposed areas would comprise a majority-Hispanic voting age population. The majority of Orcutt, as well as Garey, Sisquoc and other areas to the east, would be combined in one area, and Guadalupe would be conjoined with the southernmost area of Santa Maria, western Orcutt and Casmalia.
The orange plan also contains three areas with a majority-Hispanic voting age population, and groups Orcutt with the southern part of the district, Guadalupe with northwest Santa Maria, and northeast Santa Maria with the far eastern portion of the district that holds the Blochman School District.
Finally, the yellow plan contains two majority-Hispanic voter areas. Two of the proposed areas align with the attendance areas for Pioneer Valley High School, one with the attendance area of Santa Maria High School, and two with Righetti High School.
Board members debated whether it would be appropriate to consider the green map, since its main purpose would be to protect members' eligibility for reelection in the future. Under the district-based election system, board candidates must reside in the area they represent.
"I don't feel it’s in the best interest that we set trustee areas or boundaries based on where we currently reside. I think it’s inappropriate, to say the least," said board member Amy Lopez.
While board member Carol Karamitsos shared similar hesitancy, Diana Perez and Dominick Palera supported the concept, arguing that it would respect voter's choices about board members from the last election.
"I think our communities are happy with our work, and we’ve seen this in the last elections, that we all have been reelected. I am not as interested in the other maps as I am in the green map," Perez said.
The trustee seats of Palera, Perez and Karamitsos will be up for election in 2022.
Residents can find more information about the redistricting process as well as approved draft maps on the district website at smjuhsd.k12.ca.us. The next hearing will be held Dec. 14.