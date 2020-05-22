Hancock transfer graduates given drive-through honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hancock College graduates who are transferring to four-year universities were honored Friday evening with a socially distanced drive-through ceremony on the Santa Maria campus.

Dubbed “Transfer Stars” by the college, hundreds of graduates and their families entered from Sierra Madre Avenue and wound their way to the Marian Theatre, where each received a medallion to wear with caps and gowns and a certificate commemorating their achievement.

Staff of Hancock’s University Transfer Center and other Hancock administrators, faculty members and staff clapped and cheered as the graduates rolled through to receive their honors between 4 and 6 p.m.

Graduates also received a $20 gift certificate to a local restaurant, and the University Transfer Center prepared a special virtual celebration video, featuring photos and messages from many of the graduates’ peers.

“It’s important to recognize these students for the all the hard work they put into completing their education at Hancock and transferring to a four-year university,” said Hancock President/Superintendent Kevin G. Walthers.

“This has been a challenging year for our Bulldog students, and the [University Transfer Center] did an amazing job finding a way to safely celebrate their achievements,” he said.