Hancock College students already are registering for fall semester classes, but the format and campus location of those classes has yet to be determined as the college works to accommodate the different preferences of staff members.
After spending the 2020-21 school year fully in distance learning, with the exception of a handful of programs, administrators and the Hancock Full-Time Faculty Association reached an agreement on May 14 allowing professors to choose whether to teach their fall classes in a distance, hybrid or in-person model.
According to association president and history professor Roger Hall, staff will have until May 28 to notify the college of their preferences, and administrators will aim to finalize plans for the fall semester by the end of June.
"It passed easily, because we don’t have an alternative plan," Hall said of the association's decision. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions … [like] how the district is going to manage hundreds of individual preferences. But that's the plan."
While Hall plans to hold his own classes in person this fall, the majority of Hancock students will likely not know until the end of June whether the classes they registered for will be in person versus in other modalities.
"The main thing is, people really want to come back to campus, but they want options," Hall said.
Following a challenging year of distance learning, many students have called on the college to permit at least some in-person classes in the fall.
STEM student Jacqlyn Rayas told the board last month that she almost did not register for the upcoming semester but decided to because of her connections to the campus community.
"The distractions of at-home learning are unavoidable. That's the reality for a lot of students now. It's highly fatiguing as an experience, and it has unquestionably negatively impacted my learning at Hancock," Rayas told the board in April.
In recent months, Hancock President Dr. Kevin Walthers has echoed student concerns, stating a commitment to getting as many students as possible back on campus for the upcoming school year.
"We are preparing and scheduling for more on-site classes in the fall, but we can scale that back if needed for the safety of students, faculty and staff," Walthers said earlier this month.
The college is also trying to stem drops in enrollment amid pandemic challenges, a trend that Walthers said is especially high among Latino students.
"Enrollments in our for-credit courses dropped approximately 13% last fall, and we know that much of that had to do with family issues," he said. "We are using the federal CARES Act and other emergency funds to provide financial aid to students. Our outreach is in full force."
Part of the challenge leading up to the fall will be finding the space to hold in-person classes while also accommodating social distancing. The majority of campus classrooms can seat around 30 individuals without social distancing, Hall said.
Hancock's part-time faculty association is still finalizing a memorandum of understanding for fall classes, with an executive board vote planned for Thursday, according to association President Mark Miller.
At this time, the college's class registration page states that fall classes are planned to be held in-person but that students will be notified of any changes. The majority of summer classes will be held remotely.