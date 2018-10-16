Thrillseekers and those brave enough to enter the Hancock College vineyard after dark are invited to traverse the terrors of Frightmare Forest when it returns to Santa Maria on Friday.
"Whatever keeps you awake at night will be lurking in our vineyard," said Tyson Aye, event organizer and head coach of the men's basketball program. Now in its fourth year, Frightmare participants will return to the Hancock College vineyard and adjacent baseball and softball complex and attempt to navigate a 3-acre maze.
Giving people a good spook is almost second nature to Aye. Growing up, Aye and his two younger brothers recalled their neighborhood going "all out" on Halloween — describing everything from curbside graveyards to his neighbor's realistic caveman costume.
"Our house was one of the houses where people would leave without getting their candy because they were too scared of getting to the front door," he recalled.
Borrowing the concept from his brother, Devin, formerly at Lassen College in Susanville, Aye said he brought Frightmare to Santa Maria as a local option for festive frights.
"It's becoming a point where it's a community tradition for a lot of people," he said. "They're looking forward to it and asking for it. There are people who come multiple nights."
Participants can choose from two colored wristbands that signal to Frightmare workers whether to scare or hold back. A family-friendly event geared toward people of all ages, Aye said he's seen children as young as four complete the maze.
"We're doing it the right way," Aye said, explaining that the wide open design of the maze cuts down on choke points and eliminates the feeling of claustrophobia. Workers are also instructed to not touch the visitors.
"We'll scare you but won't touch you," he said.
Constructed and staffed entirely by coaches and student athletes, Aye said the event offers players from different teams a chance to bond outside of sports. The $10 entry fee will support basketball team travel, equipment purchases and other expenses.
"We have members of the many different athletic teams at Hancock that volunteer and help," he said. "It's kind of a bonding and camaraderie among all the athletic programs and students. Some of our players really enjoy Halloween so they'll come out and scare every night. It's cool to have them come and be a part of it."
As staff continues to put the finishing touches on this year's iteration of the maze, Aye said new things are in store for even the most die hard of Frightmare aficionados.
"We want to change it up every year so we can give it a different feel and look," he said. "People will be screaming as they come out — it kind of adds to the atmosphere."