More than 600 students gathered on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus for the Hancock Hello welcome event Tuesday, six days before classes begin for the fall semester.
The Hancock Hello was open to first-time and returning students, as well as parents, giving them a chance to receive guided tours and learn about student clubs and organizations. Hancock staff offered workshops on counseling, financial aid, transferring to a four-year university and more. The event also featured free food, music and prizes.
For the first time, Hancock also held a Hancock Hello event at the Lompoc Valley Center, as the remote campus expands degree offerings.