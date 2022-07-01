Hancock College's chapter of Toastmasters International received a donation of $2,000 to support students looking to join the club and hone their public speaking skills.
Toastmasters is an international organization that allows members to practice public speaking, improve their communication and build leadership skills. Hancock's chapter was formed in April by Frank Serrato, Veteran Success Center program assistant, and is open to all students.
The $2,000 donation came courtesy of Coast Hills Credit Union and Hancock professor Earl Murray, and was presented to the club at its regular 6 to 7 p.m. meeting on June 29. The club meets on the Santa Maria campus, building A, room 103.
The funds from the donation will be used to sponsor students who want to join the club.