A new partnership with the University of La Verne will bring the first onsite bachelor's degrees to Hancock College next year.
The two colleges on Monday will formally sign an agreement to launch bachelor's degree programs in public administration, business administration and organizational leadership from Hancock College district locations. Billed as a public-private partnership between the college and university, the announcement comes after three months of discussions between administrators at both institutions.
"We are honored to partner with Allan Hancock to launch these programs, which will allow their students to stay close to their homes, families and jobs as they pursue their bachelor’s degree from the University of La Verne," said Rod Leveque, executive director for La Verne's Office of Strategic Communications.
Regional campuses were first developed by La Verne 50 years ago as a way to serve students who cannot attend classes at the university's main campus. According to Leveque, La Verne currently operates 10 campuses across California (including one at Vandenberg Air Force Base) and has similar agreements with other community colleges in the state.
As part of the agreement, students who completed at least two semesters at Hancock will be eligible for a 50-percent discount on their tuition. Students enrolled in regional campus undergraduate programs currently pay $645 per semester hour, according to Leveque.
Increasing the number of associate and bachelor's degrees awarded locally was identified as the first Northern Santa Barbara County Workforce and Literacy (WALI) goal in 2014. Established by a coalition of economic, educational and social service organizations, the five-point goals aim to bolster northern Santa Barbara County's workforce and economic outcomes by improving educational opportunities for area students.
"Anything to bring more workforce development support is welcome in the community," said Victoria Conner, EconAlliance co-founder. "The idea of having local access to a four-year degree that is closer than even Cal Poly is undoubtedly a good thing."
Though the number of associate degrees awarded in 2017 had increased by 46 percent to 1,380, according to data presented earlier this year, the number of bachelor's degrees awarded has since declined. Peaking at 103 in 2015, only 73 degrees were awarded last year. The majority of bachelor's degrees were conferred by Brandman University's campus in Santa Maria.
The agreement with La Verne is not Hancock's first attempt at bringing a four-year degree to Santa Maria. In 2015, a petition for a four-year program in applied viticulture developed by Hancock staff was denied by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. The board ultimately authorized 15 of the state’s 112 colleges to confer a limited number of bachelor's degrees.
"I think this is a big step forward for our community," said Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glenn Morris. "The opportunity for people to finish a four-year degree in town has been a missing element for us."
Morris said the new degrees create opportunities for local residents to obtain a four-year degree, while businesses will gain access to a local workforce of college graduates. Employers will also have the opportunity to send existing employees back to school for further education.
"This is a win all around for us," he added.