Hancock College to consider offering remote classes in the fall

A committee made up of Hancock College administrators, faculty, staff and student representatives is recommending that the college continue to offer the majority of its classes remotely during the fall semester, the college announced Monday.

The recommendations, according to the school, were part of a “phased approach that will allow the college to incrementally reopen ... for in-person classes as conditions allow.” The College Council, which serves as the school’s primary governance body, is slated to consider the recommendations May 18.

Any action taken by the College Council will be forwarded to the college’s Academic Senate on May 19 and to the Hancock board of trustees on June 9, according to the school’s public information department.

“Our mission is to provide the excellent educational opportunities Hancock is known for in a manner that is safe for our students, staff and faculty,” said Kevin Walthers, Hancock’s superintendent/president. “The plan we’ve developed will allow us to continue to offer classes in a safe and healthy environment in the fall and provides the college with the flexibility to adapt to the evolving facts on the ground related to the COVID-19 outbreak.”