Surrounded by family, friends and a sea of law enforcement officers from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Hancock College welcomed Cathy Farley -- its newest police chief -- during an official swearing-in ceremony Monday.
Farley was brought on to lead Hancock's Police Department after serving 31 years in several sworn and non-sworn, patrol, supervisory and managerial roles with the UCSB Police Department. She resigned from the department Nov. 1 as the assistant chief of police, a position she has held since 2012.
"From early on when I was a student at UCSB, policing a college campus was a unique way of working," said Farley, who began with the department as an undergraduate student employee in 1983. "When I found out the Hancock job was open — all three of my children attended school here [and] graduated — it really connected to me."
The department has been without a permanent chief since July 2017, when former Police Chief Paul Grohowski resigned seven months after being sworn in. During his short tenure, Grohowski advised college leadership to disband the department and contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office due to staffing shortages, equipment deficiencies and compliance issues.
Since his departure, college trustees hired two interim police chiefs — veteran law enforcement officer Ron Schram and former Guadalupe Police Chief Chris Nartatez — to lead the department as they debated its future. The board voted in January to retain a sworn police force on campus, directing the college to invest funding in salary increases, equipment upgrades and other improvements for the department.
Though the search for a chief hit a snag in June, Farley's appointment was announced and approved by trustees in early September. Her salary will be $131,922, not including benefits.
"We've been working at this now for what seems like forever," College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers said. "We're very happy to be at a spot where we have a seasoned law enforcement professional who not only has a university background but is also a longtime member of our community."
Area 2 Trustee Dan Hilker, one of the Hancock Police Department's most vocal supporters, recalled meeting Farley and her sister during his time as a member of UCSB's police force. Farley, a second-degree black belt in karate, was then offered a job with the department's Bike Enforcement and Safety Team. She later graduated with a degree in psychology before enrolling in the Ventura County Police and Sheriff's Law Enforcement Academy.
"You need to understand the dynamics of what it takes to be able to run a police department that oversees higher education," Hilker said. "It's a very specialized field and you need a talented individual to do it."
In addition to familiarizing herself with the campus, faculty, staff and nearly 12,000 students who attend classes, Farley said she plans to use the coming months to begin rebuilding the campus police force.
"I'm looking for folks that can really connect with a college campus community," she said, expressing a desire for ethics and high character. "I'm looking for people who want to stay in this community and want to be involved."