Hoping to connect future employers and employees, Hancock College hosted more than 3,000 local junior high and high school students Friday during its 14th annual Career Exploration Day.
The event, which took place in the heart of the Santa Maria campus known as the Commons, featured exhibitors from a variety of industries and career programs on the Central Coast.
“The goal of the event is to expose high school, junior high school and college students to career opportunities on the Central Coast and to make sure they know how to prepare for the careers of their choice,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent/vice president of Student Services. “It also helps those still exploring career options to talk directly with employers.”
For the second year, the college invited junior high school students as part of the Bulldog Bound program. The program is a component of the Hancock Promise and is designed to get students thinking about career paths and higher education at a younger age. For this year’s event, junior high students took part in a special program at the event that included food, motivational speakers and entertainment from the college’s Dimensions in Dance performers.
High school students in attendance were given the opportunity to sign up for one of 48 tours that will take them to specific areas on campus including industrial technology, auto body, culinary arts, fine arts, early childhood studies, health sciences and agricultural business in the college’s vineyards.
College administrators organized the event with the aim of connecting employers with future employees and informing students about the specific training and educational needs various businesses and industries.
“With the Hancock Promise now in place, district high school students who enroll at Hancock directly after graduating receive their first year of tuition free,” Ornelas said. “Career Exploration Day is a great opportunity for high school students to get a more intimate look at the programs they might be interested in before they enroll as Promise students.”