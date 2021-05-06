For the second year in a row, Hancock College graduates will receive their diplomas during a drive-through commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college administrators confirmed.
The Class of 2021 — the college's 100th graduating class — will have its ceremony later this month, rather than having to wait until the summer like last year's class.
Graduates have the option to choose between two commencement sessions on May 21, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with registration due by May 17.
Cars will enter from South College Drive and follow a route to parking lot 3. Graduates will exit their vehicles at the grass lawn between buildings A and B to walk onstage, receive their diplomas and take photos before getting back into their cars.
Each graduate may have up to three cars in their party in attendance, and masks will be required once graduates exit the car.
For more information about the 2021 commencement ceremony, visit hancockcollege.edu/graduation.