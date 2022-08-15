Hordes of students converged on Hancock College campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc to start the 2022-23 academic year Monday, with more than 9,700 enrolled for credit and noncredit classes, school officials said.

“Our students are excited to be back on campus for in-person classes,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers said. “We want them to know that our faculty and staff are here to support them and get them connected with the resources they need to succeed.”

As part of that effort, faculty, administrators and student ambassadors operated on-campus information booths where new and returning students alike paused to ask questions, find out about available resources or just get directions to their classrooms.

