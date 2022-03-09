Students and staff at Hancock College will see loosened masking and COVID-19 testing requirements go into place next week as case rates drop and officials aim to align with guidance for local K-12 schools.
The College Council, the college's shared governance board, unanimously recommended to the Board of Trustees on Monday that universal indoor masking rules be lifted, and for COVID-19 testing to be required just once a week for unvaccinated staff and students rather than every time they enter campus — the status quo since the start of the school year.
Rather than formally voting on the recommendation, the board indicated that they were comfortable with the proposed changes and Hancock Superintendent Kevin Walthers approved the implementation.
The new policies will go into place at Hancock on March 14, also the first school day that K-12 students and staff will have the option to go mask-free under new state guidance.
"We do think the ability to loosen the masks a bit … is more warranted, and it would bring us in alignment with our K-12 partners," Walthers said at the board's Tuesday meeting.
The current testing system requires unvaccinated individuals to provide proof of a negative test result from up to three days prior at daily health check-in stations each day they enter the campus. Free, on-site testing is available for the campus community.
Despite the changing guidelines, health check-in stations at the different entrances to campus will remain in place.
"We had a lot of people who were saying, 'testing for everybody,' and some people were saying 'no testing,' so the leadership on College Council kind of had to weigh that to say, 'here’s what I think the general consensus is,'" Walthers said. "There are certainly strong feelings on many sides. I don’t think the College Council recommendation really represented any one person's view."
COVID-19 testing positivity among the campus community has largely dropped since late January, when rates peaked at 11.7%. No students or staff tested positive last week, and positivity ranged from 0.07% to 2.4% in the week prior, according to the college's COVID-19 dashboard.
Officials also noted high vaccination rates among the college community at this point in time. According to Hancock spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne, over 80% of college employees and 79% of students taking one or more on-site courses are fully vaccinated.
Masking
While Hancock officials were largely in favor of making masks optional, some also expressed concern about ensuring accommodations for those who are immunocompromised and at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Area 1 trustee Hilda Zacarias, representing northern Santa Maria, advocated for the rights of immunocompromised students and staff to still feel safe on campus if the masking requirement is lifted.
"You may feel that it's important for you to have a right not to have a mask, while I feel afraid," Zacarias said, noting that she herself is immunocompromised. "I don't see anyone who isn't vaccinated and masked and at least 6 feet away from me. I want to make sure anyone who wants to do that and needs to do that can do that on this campus."
Walthers noted that masks will likely still be required in a classroom where there is an immunocompromised individual, and said the possibility of putting restrictions back in place should also be kept in mind.
Masks will continue to be strongly recommended for everyone on campus if current guidance is lifted, he said.
More information about the new masking and testing guidelines will be sent to students and staff before the end of the week, Milbourne said.
At this time, spring semester classes are offered in a variety of different formats depending on the instructor, including fully in-person, hybrid and fully online models.