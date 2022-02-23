Hancock College is inviting local businesses to its annual Career Exploration Day on April 1 at the Santa Maria campus.
The college is currently accepting applications from businesses to participate in Hancock's 16th Career Exploration Day. The in-person event is expected to draw more than 1,000 high school and college students, according to a Hancock spokesman.
“Career Exploration Day showcases how programs at Hancock provide the necessary training and education students need to pursue successful careers,” said Thomas Lamica, project director, Career Center and K-12 Partnerships.“By participating, businesses in our community will help foster a well-trained labor force that will meet current and future employment needs.”
Space for business exhibits is free. Following the event, Hancock will host a luncheon where exhibitors will meet faculty and industry peers, and learn about various career and technical programs available at the college.
Businesses also can sponsor the event with a $250 contribution, which will include advertising in the program and sponsorship banner, reserved parking and other accommodations. The money will help provide transportation and lunch to participating students.
Companies interested in participating must register by March 11. Forms can be found online at www.bit.ly/ahc_CED.
For questions, contact Alma Miranda from the Hancock Career Center at 805-922-6966, ext. 3012, or via email at alma.miranda@hancockcollege.edu.