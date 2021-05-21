Hundreds of decorated cars filled with excited students and family members streamed onto Hancock College's campus Friday to honor the 100th graduating class in a drive-through commencement.
Over 500 of the 1,500 total graduates in the Class of 2021 participated in the drive-through event, split into two separate ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This is the second consecutive year that Hancock has held a distanced graduation ceremony due to COVID-19. However, unlike last year, students were able to graduate in the spring rather than a delayed ceremony in the summer.
"I’m happy we actually have something, and that it’s on time and that we get to have our families here," said interior design graduate Paulina Torres, waiting in the car with her mother and boyfriend for her turn to walk the stage.
Ceremony attendees arrived in single cars driven by students' closest loved ones, multicar caravans with up to 20 people and pickups with individuals waving signs from truck beds.
Bobby Duran, who attended the event with 10 other family members in tow between two cars, said he was excited to see his daughter graduate from Hancock following a challenging year of COVID-19.
"It’s a milestone for our family," he said. "She’s a single mom with three children and she graduated with honors … despite this year and everything we’re going through."
Some graduates were content with the less traditional drive-through ceremony, noting that it was less of a time commitment than the usual multihour event, while others had mixed feelings.
"It’s still pretty cool, but it’s not the same," admitted math graduate Esteban Diaz.
Ahead of the livestreamed ceremony, college officials and student leaders congratulated the Class of 2021 on their success and resilience during a full year of distance learning in a recorded graduation speech video.
“What you did was not easy. Every graduate here truly wears their cap and gown like a suit of armor, thanks to their valor. This moment is yours," said Associated Student Body Government President and 2021 graduate Lenette Espinoza.
On Thursday, the college also hosted pregraduation events for graduates planning to transfer to a university as well as those in extended opportunity programs including EOPS, CARE, NextUp and CalWORKs.
Vanessa Dominguez, director of the aforementioned programs, said the college saw a drop in enrollment this year due to the challenges of COVID-19, a trend they are hoping to slow down by providing students with additional supports such as financial aid and gas and grocery store cards.
"Enrollment has been down because of the challenges of needing to work, needing child care and all those other things. Because of the CARES grant and other funding resources … those who did enroll were able to get a little more support," Dominguez said.
The livestreamed ceremony, as well as graduation speeches from college officials, are available for viewing on Hancock's YouTube page at youtu.be/ohQcTwNfgrs.