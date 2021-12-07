Hancock College's Veteran Success Center is collaborating with homeless veterans service provider Casa de Flores to gather donations for veterans staying at the facility this holiday season.
The college is accepting donations of specific food, clothing, bedding and personal hygiene items until Dec. 13, with drop-off stations set up at Building G-101 and Building A-304 on the Santa Maria campus.
Casa de Flores is specifically seeking the following items:
- Gift cards to Home Depot, Walmart or Target
- Food gift cards
- Twin bed sheet sets
- Blankets and pillowcases
- Home cleaning supplies
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, Band-Aids, deodorant and other toiletries
- Men’s socks
- Printed T-shirts (M, L, XL)
- Boxes or cans of nonperishable food
"We know that veterans in our area face many challenges, especially during the holiday season," said Hancock Veteran Success Center Director Stephanie Crosby. "This project is a way to reach out to those veterans, provide them with items that will help them during this time, and show them that our community is grateful for their service to our country."
The Veteran Success Center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans, as well as active duty or dependents of veterans, in accessing and utilizing educational and campus resources in addition to mental health and tutoring services, and transitioning into civilian life.
For more information, visit hancockcollege.edu/veterans.
The Hancock College Santa Maria campus is located at 800 S. College Drive.