Hancock College leaders honored a group of 64 nursing graduates at two special pinning ceremonies Thursday at the Santa Maria campus.
This year's group included 33 graduates from the associate degree nursing program and 31 from the vocational nursing program, dressed in white nursing coats and traditional nurse's caps.
Hancock Vice President of Academic Affairs Bob Curry congratulated the students on graduating from one of the college's most difficult programs, and noted how reassuring it is to have graduates like these working in local hospitals.
"When we encounter all of you out there in the community working as health-care professionals, we know that you graduated from an excellent program and that we're going to get fantastic service. It's very comforting to know that," Curry said. "I salute the achievement of every single student for making it here."
The in-person ceremony was able to be held indoors at the last minute due to the rain, which students were grateful for, especially after starting out the program in a distance-learning format.
"It was so important that we were able to have this moment in front of you all today, so thank you," said nursing graduate Brittany Passmore, the student speaker nominated for the ceremony. "This group of individuals started out as strangers on a screen, but we've developed into a tight-knit support system."
Passmore also highlighted the single parents, mothers who recently gave birth and breast cancer survivors in the program.