Longtime Santa Maria philanthropist Maggi Daane has been elected to a two-year term as president of the Hancock College Foundation Board of Directors.
As president, Daane will help the foundation work toward building a $10 million fund to support the Hancock Promise, with more than $6.6 million already received in gifts and pledges.
The Hancock Foundation funds the Hancock Promise, which pays to cover eligible students' first-year tuition. The foundation also works to provide other scholarships, and helps fund additional projects at the college.
"It's an honor to be selected as the foundation's next board chair," Daane said. "I look forward to continuing to promote the great work of the foundation for the benefit of the students it supports. We have important work ahead of us."
The board is made up of over 25 community members from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys. Daane joined the board in 2017.
Daane has long been active in philanthropy throughout the community, currently serving on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education. She previously served on various boards and councils, including the Women's Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation, Santa Maria Valley Boys and Girls Club, North County Special Olympics and more.
"Maggi Daane is a tireless advocate for education in our community," said Jon Hooten, executive director of college advancement. "As our new board chair, she will provide excellent leadership as we continue providing scholarships and the Hancock Promise to the communities we serve."
Other officers on the foundation board include Vice President Judith Dale, Secretary Debra Hood and Treasurer Judy Frost.