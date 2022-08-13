AHC board member.jpg

Daane

 Contributed

Longtime Santa Maria philanthropist Maggi Daane has been elected to a two-year term as president of the Hancock College Foundation Board of Directors.

As president, Daane will help the foundation work toward building a $10 million fund to support the Hancock Promise, with more than $6.6 million already received in gifts and pledges.

The Hancock Foundation funds the Hancock Promise, which pays to cover eligible students' first-year tuition. The foundation also works to provide other scholarships, and helps fund additional projects at the college.

