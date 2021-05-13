The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees has begun the process of filling the District 3 seat left vacant by former trustee Larry Lahr by opening up applications to the public.
Following 26 years of service on the board, Lahr announced on April 20 that he would be moving out of District 3, which represents southwestern Santa Maria and Guadalupe, and resigning as a result.
After the application due date of June 4, the board will convene for a special meeting on June 15 to interview candidates, hear public comments and then vote someone into the seat.
Candidates must be a registered California citizen at least 18 years old and must reside in District 3, according to board bylaws.
Lahr, who attended Hancock before earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural management at Cal Poly, was first elected to the board in 1994.
Since he resigned partway through his seventh four-year term, the newly elected candidate will finish out Lahr's remaining term. The seat will be up for reelection in 2022.
Candidates can apply online at hancockcollege.edu/board/vacancy.php.
At the board's May 12 meeting, trustees thanked Lahr for his years of service. They unanimously voted in favor of naming the board room the Lahr Family Board Room, also in recognition of Lahr's mother Doris Lahr, who was formative in supporting the Hancock Promise endowment fund.
The Hancock Promise program provides two years of cost-free admission to local high schoolers.