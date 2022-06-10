Over 160 students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School celebrated their promotion to high school in a ceremony Tuesday.
"We are extremely proud of the dedication, determination and perserverance of this year's eight graders," said Principal Alex Jáuregui. "They are the first group to promote after the COVID-19 pandemic, which had closed us down for roughly 16 months. They are true examples of Bobcat pride."
Friends and family of the eighth graders gathered to honor the students, most of whom will be attending Righetti High School in the fall.
"I'm super excited to be promoting this year," Nadya Rosas said. "It's another step closer to doing what I love."