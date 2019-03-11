Guadalupe Union School District trustees on Wednesday will weigh whether to offer early retirement incentives to some of the district's certificated employees.
Citing actions that are "determined to be in the best fiscal and operational interest," the district is poised to offer eligible employees an opportunity to end their employment, which would be effective June 30, if they meet certain criteria.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Mary Buren Elementary School multipurpose room, 1050 Peralta St.
If approved, certificated employees — teachers, administrators and pupil services staff — who are age 55 or older, have at least five years of service to the district and are eligible to retire from the State Teachers’ Retirement System (STRS) will receive $15,000 of their base salary with a supplement of $1,000 per year of service to the district if they retire by June 30. The final amount would be paid out over three years, starting July 31, 2019.
Employees have until April 5 to submit an enrollment package and provide an irrevocable letter of resignation to the district.
According to data reported to the California Department of Education, Guadalupe Union employed 67 certificated staff during the 2017-18 school year. Those employed by the district had an average of 13 years of service, with 10 years in the district. Only 13 employees were within their first or second year of professional work experience.
The early retirement incentive comes at a time when school districts across the state are grappling with increased contributions to employee retirement systems. District contributions to STRS are expected to surge to 19.1 percent during the 2020-21 fiscal year, up from 8.25 percent in 2013-14.
Sufficient participation is required for the district to move forward with the early retirement incentives. Should fewer employees sign up for incentive, the district could withdraw the offer and rescind the submitted retirements.