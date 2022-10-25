Guadalupe Union School District has been awarded a new $159,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to improve school safety and protect students, said Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.
The funds allocated from the Justice Department’s School Violence Prevention Program will support construction of a new entryway at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, the purchase of new radios for school administrators and implementing improved identification systems for school visitors, Carbajal said.
“The federal Community Oriented Policing Services … Grant will provide the Guadalupe Union School District with the funds needed to significantly improve the safety and security of our schools,” said Guadalupe Union School District Superintendent Emilio Handall.
“These funds will be used specifically to construct a more secure entry to McKenzie Intermediate School, as well as purchase emergency communication devices for all staff,” Handall continued.
“Additionally, each school will now have a device that will create ID badges for all guests and digitally track each guest's entrance and exit from each school,” he said.
Carbajal said he voted for the bipartisan Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 that made annual grants available to states, school districts and tribal organizations to bring evidence-based violence prevention programs and strategies to schools.
“Each and every student deserves to have a safe and supportive learning environment, and every parent deserves the peace of mind that their children are protected,” Carbajal said.