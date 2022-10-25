Kermit McKenzie, 8.9.18, Burciaga.jpg
Students wait for a classroom to open at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School as a new school year begins in this photo from August 2018. Safety will be improved at the school with a new entrance to be funded by a recently announced federal grant.

 Mathiew Burciaga, Staff

Guadalupe Union School District has been awarded a new $159,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to improve school safety and protect students, said Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

The funds allocated from the Justice Department’s School Violence Prevention Program will support construction of a new entryway at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, the purchase of new radios for school administrators and implementing improved identification systems for school visitors, Carbajal said.

“The federal Community Oriented Policing Services … Grant will provide the Guadalupe Union School District with the funds needed to significantly improve the safety and security of our schools,” said Guadalupe Union School District Superintendent Emilio Handall.

