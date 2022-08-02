Orcutt Union School District officials throw dirt Monday to officially break ground for the new Orcutt Academy High School multipurpose building that will provide a gym, indoor and outdoor performance spaces, a classroom and a fenced student parking lot when completed in late 2023 or early 2024.
Orcutt Academy High School Vice Principal Josh Ostini explains the features of the new multipurpose building to a crowd of nearly three dozen people who gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony Monday.
Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Holly Edds welcomes community leaders, residents and school officials to the groundbreaking ceremony for Orcutt Academy High School's new multipurpose building late Monday afternoon.
A sign erected at the construction site shows front, rear and overhead views of what Orcutt Academy High School's new multipurpose building will look like when it's completed in about two years. The new building will include a full-size gymnasium for basketball and volleyball, a stage for performances, a lobby with restrooms, an additional classroom and an outdoor stage for assemblies and performances.
When Orcutt Academy students return to classes next week, they’ll be greeted by a campus construction project that within two years will provide them with their own gymnasium, performance spaces and another classroom.
Orcutt Union School District officials and other local dignitaries gathered on the campus Monday with golden shovels to officially break ground for the nearly 14,000-square-foot multipurpose building, although grading work and other site preparation was already underway.
“We have envisioned this building for quite some time, and it is nice to be on the road to getting it done,” said Mark Steller, president of the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees. “Our community and especially Orcutt Academy High School students deserve this.”
Against a backdrop of heavy equipment and a mound of earth, District Superintendent Holly Edds welcomed the nearly three dozen individuals who turned out for the event.
Orcutt Academy Vice Principal Josh Ostini outlined the new multipurpose building’s features, which include a full-size gym for basketball and volleyball, a lobby with restrooms, an indoor stage for student performances and an outdoor stage for performances and school assemblies and an additional classroom.
The plans also include a fenced-in student parking lot with motion-activated, energy-efficient lighting designed to reduce light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
Elizabeth O'Leary, president of the Orcutt Academy Associated Student Body, thanked district and school officials for their efforts to construct the new building that will provide the high school students with their own space.
Currently, Orcutt Academy shares a similar facility with Orcutt Junior High School next-door.
“It’s been a long time,” Edds said prior to the groundbreaking. “It’s really exciting to bring this to the high school. They've been sharing facilities with the junior high, so to provide them with their own facility, it feels really good.”
For the safety of students scheduled to return Aug. 11 with construction work already started, the district has fenced off the construction area east of existing buildings, between Pinal Street and the campus’ outdoor basketball courts.
The new facility is targeted for completion in late 2023 or early 2024, district officials said.
With an estimated cost of $9 million, the multipurpose building is being paid for with funds provided by Measure G that was approved by Orcutt Union School District voters in November 2016.