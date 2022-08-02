When Orcutt Academy students return to classes next week, they’ll be greeted by a campus construction project that within two years will provide them with their own gymnasium, performance spaces and another classroom.

Orcutt Union School District officials and other local dignitaries gathered on the campus Monday with golden shovels to officially break ground for the nearly 14,000-square-foot multipurpose building, although grading work and other site preparation was already underway.

“We have envisioned this building for quite some time, and it is nice to be on the road to getting it done,” said Mark Steller, president of the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees. “Our community and especially Orcutt Academy High School students deserve this.”

