Grand opening of Dunn School's Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center slated for March 13

For the first time in almost 20 years Dunn School is welcoming a long-awaited campus build, the Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center. In celebration of the 10-year effort, the school will hold an on-site grand opening ceremony on March 13, at 3:30 p.m.

According to a Dunn spokeswoman, a $10.1 million Leading Matters Campaign is responsible for funding the new Leadership Center building, scholarship endowments, and leadership curriculum to support the overall program.

“Ten years ago, I asked Cindy to kick off this campaign with a $1 million gift to the building,” said Head of Dunn School Mike Beck. “She was on the Board of Trustees and is the parent of a graduate. She continues to be an advocate for Dunn School. Cindy and Adam Bronfman’s gift has allowed us to provide space for our students and reinforce our mission of whole-student education for a lifetime of learning and leadership.”