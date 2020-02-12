Grand opening of Dunn School's Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center slated for March 13

For the first time in almost 20 years Dunn School is welcoming a long-awaited campus build, the Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center. In celebration of the 10-year effort, the school will hold an on-site grand opening ceremony on March 13, at 3:30 p.m.
According to a Dunn spokeswoman, a $10.1 million Leading Matters Campaign is responsible for funding the new Leadership Center building, scholarship endowments, and leadership curriculum to support the overall program.
“Ten years ago, I asked Cindy to kick off this campaign with a $1 million gift to the building,” said Head of Dunn School Mike Beck. “She was on the Board of Trustees and is the parent of a graduate. She continues to be an advocate for Dunn School. Cindy and Adam Bronfman’s gift has allowed us to provide space for our students and reinforce our mission of whole-student education for a lifetime of learning and leadership.”
Additionally, the building houses an innovation lab, a student-run café, a college counseling center, and many spaces for student study, reflection, and collaboration, and will serve as the hub of the leadership program itself, which helps students discover strengths, take initiatives, and increase confidence in their abilities.
Beck, who will retire from Dunn in 2021, said that he is proud to see the project completed before he and his wife Maura move to Virginia to be closer to their grandchildren.
“Our parents, alumni, trustees, and friends have made this a successful campaign" he added.
Dunn School is located at 2555 W. Highway 154, Los Olivos.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.