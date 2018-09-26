Kids and children collided at Fairlawn Elementary on Wednesday as Pismo, Grover and Goatee — Pismo Beach resident Dana McGregor's world-famous surfing goats — paid a visit to Jennifer Faour's kindergarten class.
After learning about McGregor and his goats through a friend, Faour thought of inviting the quartet to her class to help visualize a part of her lesson. Last week, the letter "M" was the letter of the week for her 21 kindergartners.
"When we were talking about our "M" words, one of our students asked where milk came from," she explained. "I told them it came from a cow but, also, told them that goats have milk, too. They didn't believe me."
After a quick lesson, video and song introducing the four-legged superstars, students circled the room petting, grooming and playing with the three goats. Ricardo Flores Perea spent part of his afternoon learning how to properly milk a goat.
"They're beautiful," he said, sharing his surprise at the fact that he could drink their milk. One afternoon with the animals made him want a goat like Pismo as a pet instead of a dog or a cat.
Holding a large orange exercise ball in her hands, Michelle Lopez Villegas rammed into Pismo to test his strength. Surprised at how well the goat stood its ground, Villegas said she was nervous to do it but "wasn't scared of the goat." As a matter of fact, she thought Pismo was just as friendly as other animals.
While Faour hopes some students will tie the goats to their lesson on letters, she said the visit was an experience some of the students may not have had the opportunity to participate in. Last week, Faour invited a member of the Santa Maria Valley Beekeeper's Association to speak to the class about the importance of bees and the role they play in pollinating the fields.
"We are one of the schools with [the highest number of low-income] students," Faour explained. "A lot of them don't have cars to get around and can only go places if it's close enough to walk. Some of them can't pay for field trips ... so why not bring it to them?"
Faour invites Santa Maria residents with unique skills, jobs or anything they'd like to share with her class to contact her to arrange a visit. She can be reached in her classroom at 805-361-7536 or via email at jfaour@smbsd.net