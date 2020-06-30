Girl Scouts offers online pre-K series for all Central Coast girls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA are launching a free “Make New Friends” virtual event series to ensure all girls are prepared to start kindergarten with confidence.

The COVID-19 pandemic and transition to virtual learning and activities have disrupted important educational milestones, particularly for children entering kindergarten this year, a spokeswoman for the local Girl Scouts council said.

She noted many in-person kindergarten readiness and pre-K programs have been canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including opportunities to meet teachers and classmates and try out a classroom activity.

So Girl Scouts has designed a free four-part virtual event series that is open to all girls entering kindergarten.

Through the series, girls will practice interacting with other girls, explore new ideas, gain the courage to ask questions, practice reasoning and problem-solving skills and learn how to listen to a story, identify key characters, follow a plotline and then share what they learned.

Activities will allow girls to do such things as explore the solar system and create an inspiring drawing to represent their dreams.