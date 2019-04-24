Roughly 60 Brownies and Juniors from local Girl Scout troops "tinkered" with science, technology, engineering, art and math — or STEAM — concepts during a Wednesday morning camp at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria.
Started in 2016 by Isabella Blanco, a Santa Maria High School student and 13-year member of the Girl Scouts, the annual spring camp is designed to get more young girls interested in science and technology at a young age.
"A couple of years ago, we did a science event similar to this, and I was really inspired by and wanted to elevate it to the next level," Blanco said. "This isn't something that happens often in Santa Maria, so what I did is I gathered a group of my Girl Scout troop and also some others, and we started thinking of how we could do this."
While a greater percentage of women than men possess a bachelor's or advanced degree, data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that men receive a higher portion of diplomas in STEM fields.
More men than women were employed as full-time scientists and engineers in 2017, according to the National Science Foundation.
Blanco said Wednesday's Tinkerbell-themed events — which included "pixie math" and a chemistry demonstration by making slime — were a fun yet engaging way to get more girls interested in pursuing a science-related field of study.
"They get so interested and invested in this, and moms are really happy to see the girls bond," Blanco said. "At the beginning, [the girls] are really quiet and shy because they're just getting to know each other. But after the day is up, they're bubbly, excited and want to show off the crafts that they made."
Last summer, Blanco adapted the framework of her camp for "Full STEAM Ahead," a series of STEAM workshops and lessons run in partnership with the city of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department.
The community service project earned her a Gold Award, the top honor for Girl Scouts.
"It's through those projects that I've been able to keep my interest in Girl Scouts for 13 years," she said. "It's going to be hard to let this go, but I know I'm leaving my mark and am able to pass down the wisdom I've gained from doing the STEM camps the past four years."
She said she hopes younger Girl Scouts will step up and continue hosting the camps and summer activities after she heads to UCLA this fall.