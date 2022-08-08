Early Saturday morning, 125 Santa Maria Valley students went on a free shopping spree for new clothes to get ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year this week.

The spree was sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime to help youths start classes dressed for success, said club member Rudy Gutierrez.

“Each year across the nation children start or return to school, [and] many of these children do so with no school supplies, old clothes and a sense of not fitting in,” Gutierrez said.

0
0
0
0
0