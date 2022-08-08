Students, Kiwanis Club members and other volunteers wait in line outside Old Navy early Saturday morning when the children were given $100 gift cards provided by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime to do back-to-school shopping.
Early Saturday morning, 125 Santa Maria Valley students went on a free shopping spree for new clothes to get ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year this week.
The spree was sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime to help youths start classes dressed for success, said club member Rudy Gutierrez.
“Each year across the nation children start or return to school, [and] many of these children do so with no school supplies, old clothes and a sense of not fitting in,” Gutierrez said.
The annual Kiwanis shopping spree helps alleviate some of that stress and anxiety.
With support from Santa Maria Valley Nighttime Kiwanis Club and Altrusa Golden Valley, each child was given a $100 Old Navy gift card to purchase whatever new clothes they needed for the start of school — jeans, T-shirts, socks and shoes they selected.
Old Navy opened early at 7 a.m. to accommodate the rush of young shoppers, and a Kiwanis Club member or other volunteer accompanied each child to help the student choose the right clothes and check out.
Each child also received a brand-new backpack, sponsored by Kia of Santa Maria, full of school supplies that included paper, pencils, binders and more, Gutierrez said.
Once they had been outfitted with new clothes and school supplies to begin the school year, they were treated to breakfast donated by Chick-fil-A, he said.
Children were chosen to participate based on referrals from the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast and Youth and Family Services.
Funds for the spree primarily came from fundraising events Kiwanis holds throughout the year, including the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival and the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen campaign.
Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 and is a global organization of clubs dedicated to serving children worldwide.
With its family of clubs — Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students ages 14 to 18, Builders Club for students ages 11 to 14, K-Kids for students ages 6 to 12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities — the organization dedicates more than 18.5 million service hours to communities and children, according to its website.