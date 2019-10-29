Hancock College students and parents had a chance to meet with representatives of more than 40 universities Tuesday to learn about the process of transferring and what each campus has to offer.
The annual University Transfer Day brought representatives from California State University and University of California campuses as well as out-of-state and private universities and colleges to the Hancock Commons to meet with students, a Hancock spokesman said.
Ashley Brackett, a counselor at Hancock, called University Transfer Day is a perfect opportunity for students to ask questions and get answers from individuals representing a variety of universities.
“This is a great once-a-year opportunity, and we want our students to take advantage of it,” Brackett said.
Judging from the number of students visiting university booths during the session from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., many of them did just that.