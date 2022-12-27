010819 LUSD meeting 04.jpg
Buy Now

Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald was hired as chief business officer of Vista Del Mar Union School District during the Oct. 6 regular board meeting.

 Len Wood, Staff

Former Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald has been named chief business officer at Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, according to the staff directory on the school's official website.

The details of McDonald's contract are unknown as multiple attempts to reach Superintendent/ Principal Bree Valla, and board members including board president Nicole Jones, have gone unanswered.

The job transition comes months after McDonald announced his resignation from LUSD in July to shift his focus on family matters.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0