Former Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald has been named chief business officer at Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, according to the staff directory on the school's official website.
The details of McDonald's contract are unknown as multiple attempts to reach Superintendent/ Principal Bree Valla, and board members including board president Nicole Jones, have gone unanswered.
The job transition comes months after McDonald announced his resignation from LUSD in July to shift his focus on family matters.