A brown paper bag filled with all the fixings — everything from potatoes and gravy to cranberry sauce and dinner rolls — needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner was placed into the trunk of Selene Guerrero's SUV early Tuesday afternoon. A large aluminum baking dish filled with pumpkin pie followed suit.
Not far behind, Hancock College student Linsey Hart, dressed in a life-size Bourbon Red turkey costume, lumbered out of the administration building on the Santa Maria campus to greet the single mother and her 2-year-old son.
"Normally our tradition is we celebrate the holiday with pozole and tamales," said Guerrero, adding that she usually spends Thanksgiving with her mother and father. "It's been very hard for them not to have me around."
Guerrero and her son moved out of her parents' house last year. Now living away from home, Guerrero said her Thanksgiving plan is to attempt to cook a traditional holiday meal for the first time.
For the past decade, the Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) program at Hancock has distributed ingredients for Thanksgiving meals to single-parent students, like Guerrero, who request them. Program coordinator Alex Spiess said CARE, which provides year-round financial assistance, resources and support for single parents, started the turkey giveaway to defray the cost of holiday shopping for families often living on one income.
"One of the reasons we really do it is to lift the financial burden of celebrating the holiday for our students," said Spiess, explaining that 65 students from the college's Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses requested the Thanksgiving meals.
Collecting food and monetary donations from students and staff across campus, Spiess said the program tries to provide a meal to every student who requests one. CARE staff also work with Spencer's Fresh Markets in Orcutt to purchase the missing items at a reasonable cost.
"They're always very gracious and thankful for the support and food," she said of the recipients. "A lot of them wouldn't be able to celebrate this holiday without the support."
"Some families don't have cooking accommodations [so] we cook together and they bond," said Bill Cordero, interim director of the school's Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) program. "We know that the more they bond, the better chance they have to succeed in college. The whole idea is to help them succeed as students."